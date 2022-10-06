Read full article on original website
One Of The Nation’s Top Haunted Homes Is Here In Louisiana
This Louisiana Plantation has had a long past of being one of the most paranormally active locations in America. The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana was built in 1796 by General David Bradford. The home survived the Civil War, but all of its furnishings and expensive accessories were stolen.
Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana
The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
All You Need to Know About Louisiana Primitive Weapon Deer Season
Mornings here in Louisiana have gotten a tad cooler and with that, every deer hunter here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana has "visions of old Bullwinkle dancing in their heads." Course, archers got to kick things off for deer season back on October 1. And beginning this past Saturday,...
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas
Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
Think Your Louisiana Homeowner Insurance Is High Now? Just Wait
First time homebuyers are always shocked at just how little of their monthly mortgage payments are actually applied to the principal of the loan. Between interest payments, in some cases there is mortgage insurance and property taxes, those new homeowners have a tough time swallowing that lump in their throat.
What is Louisiana’s Most Popular Costume for Halloween 2022?
Halloween is right around the corner and whether your intention is to play it safe or get out there, go door to door, hit every party, and get all the candy, what we intend to dress up as seems to be leaning towards the classics this year. We know this because the connectivity team at All Home Solutions scoured online trends to find the most searched-for Halloween costume in each state.
3 Boaters Who Went Missing After Fishing Trip Rescued Off Coast of Louisiana While Fighting Off Sharks
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters who were stranded approximately 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana. According to a release from the Coast Guard, the boaters left for a fishing trip on Saturday but never returned. After concerns over the boaters' whereabouts began to mount, authorities began a wide-spanning search off the Louisiana coast.
Gas Saving Tips – 3 You Need to Try, One You Need to Do Right Now
Gas prices are once again on the rise and as we head into the holiday season those higher prices are going to impact the way some of us celebrate the season. A recent survey found that about 25% of us are already downsizing our holiday travel plans while another 24% of us say we won't be hitting the road as much as we did when gas wasn't so expensive.
Want to Sneak Booze into a Music Festival? Try This Tik Tok Hack
There is nothing like enjoying your favorite band while enjoying your favorite beverage. We do that a lot in South Louisiana, our fairs and festivals are legendary. In fact, the music at our fairs and festivals is only overshadowed by our propensity to drink. Now, wherever you have drinkers you...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
How Old Does A Kid Need To Be To Stay At Home Alone?
I know this seems like a simple question, but how old does a kid need to be to be left at home alone? I know when we were coming up, that was pretty common. If mom had to go to the store, she would leave me in charge of my siblings. She would do the same if she had to work. I grew up in a single-parent household and my mother had a couple of jobs to make ends meet.
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Woman Texts Dead Father’s Phone, Shocked When She Gets a Reply
Death is one of the great mysteries of life and because there is so much that is unknown about what "happens to us when we die" we as humans often keep Earthly bonds connected long after a loved one has passed on. Such is the case of a woman who...
