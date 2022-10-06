Read full article on original website
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
11 workers charged with animal cruelty following a PETA exposé of Plainville Farms
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. The workers were employed by Plainville Farms of New Oxford to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants. The...
Gettysburg resident Lefty Biser among Pa. voters who haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
HARRISBURG — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s pivotal midterm election. He said nothing short of an act of god will keep him from the polls.
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but that is almost certain to change when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it is a lengthy and complex process...
Pa. election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8
HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania holds its 2022 general election in November, thousands of poll workers will ensure that voting runs smoothly. You could be one of them. Counties are currently recruiting people to work at the state’s more than 9,000 voting locations. For many years, the Pennsylvania Department of State has voiced concerns over the lack of poll workers, a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Election 2022: Gubernatorial Race Offers Stark Contrasts in Vision of Future Form and Funding of Pennsylvania Schools
Christopher Fee is the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) Liaison for the Upper Adams School Board. He creates a monthly report on state-wide legislative issues of importance to the board. This is his report from Sep. 20, 2022. In some ways, this year’s race for the Governor’s Office in Pennsylvania...
Regular private meetings among top Penn State trustees may be violating Pa.’s transparency law
STATE COLLEGE — For more than a decade, some of the most powerful members of the Pennsylvania State University’s Board of Trustees have regularly met in private, actions that media law experts say may violate the state’s open meetings law. The board’s executive committee includes the chairs...
Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro
Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
Middle East Justice and Peace group to show film on Israeli apartheid
Have you ever wondered what the word “apartheid” actually means for people living in such a situation? The Middle East Justice and Peace Group of South Central Pennsylvania, associated with the Adams Unity Coalition, will sponsor a community event on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. A short...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.
