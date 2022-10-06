‘Nothing Will Be Decided’: Barcelona Get Slight Boost as Famed Ballon d’Or Winner Refusing to Enter Contract Extension Talks

Read full article on original website
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Have £70 Million Clause to Sign 129-Goal Striker – But There’s a Catch
Chelsea still have the option to bring back striker Tammy Abraham from AS Roma if they want to, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This is due to a £70 million buy-back clause which they had inserted into the agreement after deciding to sell him in 2021. Chelsea Have the Option to...
‘Relationship Completely Broken’: Liverpool Receive Huge Boost For ‘Best Player in Europe’
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is eager to leave the club after his relationship has been totally broken with the club, as per Spanish outlet Marca’s Mario Cortegana. Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a former transfer target for Liverpool, who could have a chance to sign him up next year...
Kylian Mbappe Forcing PSG Move as Promises “Have Not Been Kept”
Kylian Mbappe is looking to force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain after the player’s relationship with the club has fallen apart. According to Jason Burt of the Telegraph, some promises “have not been kept”, upsetting the player who now reportedly regrets signing a contract extension. Kylian...
Fabrizio Romano: Graham Potter to Have Discussions With Exiled Midfielder Once Compared to Toni Kroos Over His Chelsea Future
Chelsea manager Graham Potter will have discussions soon with summer signing Denis Zakaria over his future at the club, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This comes after the Switzerland midfielder has not even played a single minute of football with the Blues since Thomas Tuchel was replaced. Chelsea to Have Discussions Over...
Erik ten Hag Can Add Whole New Dimension to Midfield With One Simple Decision – Opinion
Donny van de Beek is in his third year as a Manchester United player. This season, however, he has only played a grand total of 19 minutes so far. A lifeline of some sort was expected by everyone once Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new coach in the summer. Despite these positive signs, the midfielder mysteriously remains out of favour.
Leeds United Player Ratings Following Loss at Selhurst Park
Leeds United dropped more points at Selhurst Park, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace after leading following an early piece of wizardry from Brenden Aaronson. Find out the Leeds United player ratings as the fans saw them and learn where things went wrong for Leeds in London. Leeds United Player Ratings...
Djordje Petrovic Talks Team MVP Award, New Contract and More…
A painful 2022 MLS season is in the books for the New England Revolution. One of the few bright sparks from this year was summer arrival Djordje Petrovic. Ahead of the decision day clash in Chicago, the Serbian shot-stopper had some fascinating things to say. Here are the key quotes from the media availability with Petrovic!
