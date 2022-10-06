A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO