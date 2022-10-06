Read full article on original website
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
The Cypress Police Department supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12, 2022
The Cypress Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
Cypress Police Department awarded $81,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Cypress Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Mayor Paulo Morales said. “Our intent is...
Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas
Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
Candidate statement for Terry Miller running for Cypress City Council
My family and I have called Cypress our home for almost 10 years. I have over 20 years of experience as an IT Manager successfully leading teams, working with budgets, and managing large-scale projects. I am actively involved in the community and serve on the Cypress Community Festival Committee and the Cypress Youth Baseball Board, and I coach my son’s youth baseball team.
Robert Faigin appointed Executive Director of Orange County’s Office of Independent Review
The Orange County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Faigin as the new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR) starting November 4, 2022. The OIR helps ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with applicable law and best practices across five justice-related Orange County agencies. Under the direction of the...
Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023
The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The program does not allow for...
Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements
With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
The Youth Center shares 5 tips for how to build a nonprofit to last
Last month we had the opportunity to interview Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos, California, where she shared key learnings from the organization’s 70-year history. The Youth Center is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange & LA County children and teens through educational, recreational, and social after-school programs and summer camps.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
