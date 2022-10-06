ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus

A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas

Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
Candidate statement for Terry Miller running for Cypress City Council

My family and I have called Cypress our home for almost 10 years. I have over 20 years of experience as an IT Manager successfully leading teams, working with budgets, and managing large-scale projects. I am actively involved in the community and serve on the Cypress Community Festival Committee and the Cypress Youth Baseball Board, and I coach my son’s youth baseball team.
CYPRESS, CA
Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023

The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The program does not allow for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements

With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
CYPRESS, CA
The Youth Center shares 5 tips for how to build a nonprofit to last

Last month we had the opportunity to interview Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos, California, where she shared key learnings from the organization’s 70-year history. The Youth Center is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange & LA County children and teens through educational, recreational, and social after-school programs and summer camps.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

