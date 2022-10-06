‘We’re Well Equipped in That Position’: Manchester United Receive Boost as Bayern Munich Rule Out Move for ‘Special Talent’

The 2022 W Series season had to be abruptly stopped. But with an aim to return in 2023, what do we know so far about next year?. On Monday we got the unfortunate, but expected, announcement that the 2022 W Series season was over. After what had been a promising third campaign for the series, this will be a difficult, but not impossible, hurdle to overcome. Visibility and presentation definitely improved this season and several young drivers were beginning to emerge from the shadow of Jamie Chadwick. Let’s dive into a few questions.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO