‘We’re Well Equipped in That Position’: Manchester United Receive Boost as Bayern Munich Rule Out Move for ‘Special Talent’

lastwordonsports.com
Erik ten Hag Can Add Whole New Dimension to Midfield With One Simple Decision – Opinion
Donny van de Beek is in his third year as a Manchester United player. This season, however, he has only played a grand total of 19 minutes so far. A lifeline of some sort was expected by everyone once Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new coach in the summer. Despite these positive signs, the midfielder mysteriously remains out of favour.
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Have £70 Million Clause to Sign 129-Goal Striker – But There’s a Catch
Chelsea still have the option to bring back striker Tammy Abraham from AS Roma if they want to, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This is due to a £70 million buy-back clause which they had inserted into the agreement after deciding to sell him in 2021. Chelsea Have the Option to...
lastwordonsports.com
‘Relationship Completely Broken’: Liverpool Receive Huge Boost For ‘Best Player in Europe’
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is eager to leave the club after his relationship has been totally broken with the club, as per Spanish outlet Marca’s Mario Cortegana. Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a former transfer target for Liverpool, who could have a chance to sign him up next year...
FIFA・
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Graham Potter to Have Discussions With Exiled Midfielder Once Compared to Toni Kroos Over His Chelsea Future
Chelsea manager Graham Potter will have discussions soon with summer signing Denis Zakaria over his future at the club, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This comes after the Switzerland midfielder has not even played a single minute of football with the Blues since Thomas Tuchel was replaced. Chelsea to Have Discussions Over...
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will bank the points in one of the Champions League’s tightest groups? Join Gregg Bakowski
lastwordonsports.com
NYCFC Leave Banged Up Following a 2-1 Win Over Atlanta United
ANALYSIS – To mark the club’s fourth consecutive win in a row to finish out this season, NYCFC managed a 2-1 win over Atlanta United but left Mercedez-Benz Stadium with several critical injuries that could impact the Pigeons with playoffs now just around the corner. NYCFC Leave Banged...
lastwordonsports.com
Exclusive Interview- Matt Polster Talks Rangers, Bouncing Back Next Year and Much More…
There haven’t been many more consistent performers for the New England Revolution over the last couple of years than Matt Polster. The American often goes under the radar at the base of midfield. I had the chance to chat with him 1-on-1, and so here it is. From Chicago to New England to Glasgow and everything in between.
lastwordonsports.com
Recent Ipswich Town Victories Show Tractor Boys Are Ready for Promotion Push
This year is Ipswich Town’s fourth campaign in the third tier of English football. The Blues have missed out on play-offs in previous years, but this season has a different vibe for supporters of the Suffolk club. Ipswich Town Wins Show Tractor Boys Ready for Promotion Push. Blues Showing...
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs 2022 First Round Preview
What’s up, Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Rachael Kriger, Jamie Rooke and Harvey Cruz talk about the big results from MLS 2022 Decision Day, including Portland and Columbus narrowly missing out on playoff spots, while Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United are in for the West and Orlando City SC and Inter Miami are in for the East.
lastwordonsports.com
W Series Ends the 2022 Season – What to Know for 2023
The 2022 W Series season had to be abruptly stopped. But with an aim to return in 2023, what do we know so far about next year?. On Monday we got the unfortunate, but expected, announcement that the 2022 W Series season was over. After what had been a promising third campaign for the series, this will be a difficult, but not impossible, hurdle to overcome. Visibility and presentation definitely improved this season and several young drivers were beginning to emerge from the shadow of Jamie Chadwick. Let’s dive into a few questions.
lastwordonsports.com
Djordje Petrovic Talks Team MVP Award, New Contract and More…
A painful 2022 MLS season is in the books for the New England Revolution. One of the few bright sparks from this year was summer arrival Djordje Petrovic. Ahead of the decision day clash in Chicago, the Serbian shot-stopper had some fascinating things to say. Here are the key quotes from the media availability with Petrovic!
lastwordonsports.com
Four tries from Red Roses Claudia MacDonald tops RWC try-scoring charts
Topping the try-scoring charts, England Red Roses Claudia MacDonald played out of her skin in her team’s opening Rugby World Cup 2021 campaign. With a huge 84-19 win over Fiji, MacDonald was one of several English players that crossed for multiple tries. Many other Internationals did likewise across the opening day at Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021, and up in Whangarei for the second day of week one. Yet the Durham University player was still humble about her input on Saturday afternoon.
