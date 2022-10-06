Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Rides with 9-Year-Old Colombian Shredder Tomi
As a former World Cup racer, I have to admit that once you are in the game of trying to be your best, we all have to be quite selfish and self-determine to look forward and that's about it. Not much more mattered but how could I get faster and stronger? But, things have changed from a few years ago; call it mature, call me old (lol), or simply down to earth.
Pinkbike.com
Fox Announces All-New Proframe RS
Featuring exclusive Mips Integra Split safety technology. Fox Racing, the global leader in motorcycle and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, is adding a new premier helmet to the top of their Proframe full-face franchise. The Proframe RS uses an exclusive Mips safety system as well as several other category-defining features to further elevate the already class leading Proframe.
Pinkbike.com
Overall King & Queen Standings After Crankworx Cairns 2022
After a week of intense competition across multiple disciplines, we now know who is in the lead for the overall titles of Crankworx King and Queen in 2022. With one more round to go, it is still incredibly close at the top. In the King standings, just 13 points separate Bas Van Steenbergen and Tomas Lemoine. In the running for the Queen of Crankworx title only 31 points split the top three riders.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Angel Suarez Looks Back at the 2022 Season in 'Inside The Line' Ep.13
Strength, determination and an extreme focus on conditioning are the traits of a professional MTB racer. By definition, Angel Suarez of Commencal / 100% is the poster child. Angel has had an exciting career as an athlete. As a 4x Spanish National Champion, Angel has a lot of fans rooting for him from his native land. Many of his fans in Spain and around the world were hoping to see him at the top of the podium with a 1st WC win this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Hans Rey's Custom 35th Anniversary GT eForce AMP+
This year not only marks GT's 50th birthday but also 35 years that Hans Rey has been riding for GT. This is perhaps even more of an achievement. It's hard to think of another rider who has been as synonymous with another brand for as long as Hans has been with GT. To celebrate this the team at GT decided to surprise Hans with a fully custom version of their eForce AMP+. The bike has some pretty nice touches from Hans' sponsors to celebrate this achievement.
Pinkbike.com
Cane Creek Announces Limited Edition Helm Sunburst Fork
Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Helm MKII fork - HELM SUNBURST. Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Sunburst Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with both Air & Coil Spring options available | Bolt-on Helm Fender and Gold Metallic decals are included.
Pinkbike.com
Brage Vestavik Undergoes Second Surgery 1 Year After Rampage Shoulder Injury
Brage Vestavik has announced on Instagram that he's undergone a second surgery to reattach and strengthen the subscapularis tendon that was injured when he guinea pigged his big drop at Red Bull Rampage last year. He also got screws removed from the top of his arm. Shoulder refix. Wasn’t really...
Pinkbike.com
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike". The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire. Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have...
Comments / 0