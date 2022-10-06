As a former World Cup racer, I have to admit that once you are in the game of trying to be your best, we all have to be quite selfish and self-determine to look forward and that's about it. Not much more mattered but how could I get faster and stronger? But, things have changed from a few years ago; call it mature, call me old (lol), or simply down to earth.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO