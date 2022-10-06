ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
WBKR

Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most

There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
WBKR

Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY

This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
WBKR

Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help: Suicide Almost Cost Me My Life 15 Years Ago

It's World Mental Health Day. Fifteen years ago suicide almost took my life. Today I'm thankful I can talk about it in hopes of saving another beautiful soul. There has always been a stigma that hangs over talking about mental health issues. Whether you're struggling with internal feelings or life is falling apart all around you telling others you're not handling it well seems to be a NO-NO.
WBKR

This Fun Kentucky YMCA 5K Run/Walk Is Going To Light Up The Whole Town

Ready to get your "GLOW" on? The Owensboro Family YMCA is hosting a super fun Glow in the Dark 5K and you're invited to help Owensboro get lit for a healthier lifestyle. GLOWensboro is a brand-new 5K and Senior one-mile walk hosted by the Owensboro Family YMCA that invites the community to come out and light their way to a healthier life. The race will actually take place at night and participants are encouraged to dress up in 80s fashion or costumes if they want and even bring glow-in-the-dark paint.
WBKR

Going to the Dogs! Come Have Lunch to Support Shelter Animals in Daviess County, Kentucky

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transport them to rescues, help with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many animals as possible. Many volunteers transport animals out of area shelters and then drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. It makes this animal-loving heart happy!
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

PorchFest in Owensboro Will Soon Be Accepting Artist Submissions for 2023

SAVE THE DATE! PorchFest is coming back to Owensboro, Kentucky on June 10th of 2023. And, believe it or not, the event's organizers, Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller, are about to get work selecting next year's featured performers. It's not an easy task either. They screen hundreds of submissions for each festival and that process is about to get back underway.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro, KY
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

