See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
Lunch Fundraiser Set to Help Parents, Kids in Need During Christmas
We are so excited to announce that the last WBKR Yard Party of the season will benefit Christmas Wish. Live music, delicious food with free deliveries offered, Cole Swindell concert tickets, and a lot of fun. Here's what will be on the menu. We're getting ready to celebrate the 46th...
There’s a Fun Mercy Hospital Reunion This Saturday in Owensboro
Earlier this summer, I shared details about a Mercy Hospital reunion happening here in Owensboro. That reunion is THIS WEEKEND and Linda Ballard, the event's organizer, is getting very excited about the big day. As I previously shared, I had my tonsils taken out at Mercy Hospital when I was...
You Could Win Thomas Rhett Tickets For You and a Friend in Evansville
Thomas Rhett is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville and we're celebrating by giving you the chance to win tickets to the show. That show is coming up Friday, October 14th, 2022 and Thomas is bringing a couple of special guests with him- Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Now...
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
Owensboro Man Performs 20 Classic Horror Films in 6 Minutes and 66 Seconds and You Can Watch
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is gearing up for another edition of Cabaret Nights, its popular monthly concert series that showcases some of the best and most creative talent here in western Kentucky. I am excited to share the news that Angel and I will be part of the fun this month.
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help: Suicide Almost Cost Me My Life 15 Years Ago
It's World Mental Health Day. Fifteen years ago suicide almost took my life. Today I'm thankful I can talk about it in hopes of saving another beautiful soul. There has always been a stigma that hangs over talking about mental health issues. Whether you're struggling with internal feelings or life is falling apart all around you telling others you're not handling it well seems to be a NO-NO.
Local Heroes Wanted: Owensboro, Kentucky Fire Department Hiring Firefighters
Did you always dream of becoming a firefighter? Do you have a passion for helping others? Well, here's your chance to make that dream a reality. The City of Owensboro is hiring firefighters! Here's how to apply. Firefighters are true American heroes. They don't hesitate to put themselves in danger...
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
Holiday Happiness! Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Wish! So, rev up your bike, hit the open road, and head over to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam. It's the final Bike Night of the season where you can help bring joy to the lives of children this holiday season.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Has Exciting New Way To Expand Services To The Community
One Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul is adding to the services they offer the community and everyone is super excited. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency. St....
This Fun Kentucky YMCA 5K Run/Walk Is Going To Light Up The Whole Town
Ready to get your "GLOW" on? The Owensboro Family YMCA is hosting a super fun Glow in the Dark 5K and you're invited to help Owensboro get lit for a healthier lifestyle. GLOWensboro is a brand-new 5K and Senior one-mile walk hosted by the Owensboro Family YMCA that invites the community to come out and light their way to a healthier life. The race will actually take place at night and participants are encouraged to dress up in 80s fashion or costumes if they want and even bring glow-in-the-dark paint.
Win Exclusive VIP Tickets for the Jason Aldean Concert in Evansville
Jason's expression says it all, doesn't it? We have some exciting news to share here at WBKR. We are giving you an exclusive chance to win VIP tickets and a Wolf Moon Lodge VIP Experience when Jason rolls into the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, September 29th. The VIP...
Going to the Dogs! Come Have Lunch to Support Shelter Animals in Daviess County, Kentucky
SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transport them to rescues, help with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many animals as possible. Many volunteers transport animals out of area shelters and then drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. It makes this animal-loving heart happy!
PorchFest in Owensboro Will Soon Be Accepting Artist Submissions for 2023
SAVE THE DATE! PorchFest is coming back to Owensboro, Kentucky on June 10th of 2023. And, believe it or not, the event's organizers, Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller, are about to get work selecting next year's featured performers. It's not an easy task either. They screen hundreds of submissions for each festival and that process is about to get back underway.
Kentucky Family Hosting 5K Walk/Run To Honor The Life of Their Daughter In Heaven
Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to go through. One Kentucky family is choosing to create a legacy for their precious little girl and you're invited to help. MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY. The Murphy family works in the Daviess County Public School System and they are...
