Priscilla Ann Johnson Wood passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 11, 2022 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from longtime coronary artery disease. Priscilla was a kind and gentle person who put the welfare of others above her own. She was born on May 6, 1941 in Altadena, California to Priscilla and...
Our sister Carol Anne Jordan–Gillis, “Cookie”, passed away quietly in her bed at 9 p.m. Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022 at Aasta Assisted Living in Camarillo, California. Her brothers Rocky and Randy were at her bedside shortly after passing. Carol Anne was born Dec. 5, 1943 to...
Larry Donovan passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2022, with his wife of 68 years by his side. Larry’s family migrated to Santa Barbara around 1935 from Greely, Nebraska, and soon set roots in Carpinteria where they opened the Irish Hut. Larry attended Carpinteria High School. At age 17 he joined the Marines. He left the Corps a proud Korean War Veteran, Semper Fi.
The Carpinteria Unified School Board will discuss several proposed facilities improvements under Measure U at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting, including roofing for the Main School, continued construction of the Carpinteria High School student services building and TVs and wall mounts for Summerland Elementary School. Measure U was passed in...
