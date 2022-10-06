Larry Donovan passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2022, with his wife of 68 years by his side. Larry’s family migrated to Santa Barbara around 1935 from Greely, Nebraska, and soon set roots in Carpinteria where they opened the Irish Hut. Larry attended Carpinteria High School. At age 17 he joined the Marines. He left the Corps a proud Korean War Veteran, Semper Fi.

