And so we reach the scene tediously familiar to even the most casual observers of this Conservative drama: the action after yet another huge debacle, wherein leading proponents search for a scapegoat. In the weeks that have passed since the mini-budget meltdown, the frenzied hunt has been especially remarkable. Liz Truss has blamed her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng; he has blamed the Queen’s death; her business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Wednesday blamed the Bank of England’s governor, Andrew Bailey, and the Bank has paid this back (with interest, one might say, were that word not such a gruesome reminder), with its senior staff repeatedly laying the blame at ministers’ feet.

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO