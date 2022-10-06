ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC

Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told

A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the UK’s financial crisis: a lot of blame to go around

And so we reach the scene tediously familiar to even the most casual observers of this Conservative drama: the action after yet another huge debacle, wherein leading proponents search for a scapegoat. In the weeks that have passed since the mini-budget meltdown, the frenzied hunt has been especially remarkable. Liz Truss has blamed her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng; he has blamed the Queen’s death; her business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Wednesday blamed the Bank of England’s governor, Andrew Bailey, and the Bank has paid this back (with interest, one might say, were that word not such a gruesome reminder), with its senior staff repeatedly laying the blame at ministers’ feet.
BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC

Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot

The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
BBC

Milton Keynes: Police put up tent amid Furzton home search

A police tent has been put up outside a house in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing investigation. Thames Valley Police said it was "investigating some items" after officers were called to Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night. "There is no wider risk to the local community and...
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC

Scafell Pike: Walker missing on England's highest peak found dead

A walker who went missing at the top of England's highest mountain has been found dead, a search team has said. The man got separated from his friends on the Lake District's Scafell Pike in "very windy", cold and misty conditions at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) said.
BBC

Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard

A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
BBC

Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC

Covid-19: People taking booster in Reading below target

The number of people receiving a third Covid vaccine is below target, a council has heard. In Reading, 53.3% of people aged 12+ have had a third vaccine dose despite a target of 75% uptake. This comes as Covid infections in the UK have risen by about 25% from previous...
BBC

Alex Belfield: Women harassed online accuse BBC of failing to help

Female BBC employees who were harassed online by former radio presenter Alex Belfield have accused the corporation of failing to help them. The BBC is conducting an internal review "to establish what lessons can be learned", but the women want an independent investigation or review. Belfield, from Nottingham, was jailed...
BBC

Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH

A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
BBC

Funeral held for lawyer who took Stone of Destiny

A funeral has been held for a Scottish nationalist who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey. Ian Hamilton KC, who died last week aged 97, was the last surviving member of a group of students who broke into the abbey on Christmas Day 1950. They took the stone...
BBC

Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears

A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC

No fault evictions will be banned, says Liz Truss

Landlords in England will be banned from evicting tenants without giving a reason, Prime Minister Liz Truss has confirmed. On Tuesday, the government said no decisions had been made on ending no-fault evictions, despite a promise to do so at the 2019 general election. But asked at Prime Minister's Questions...
