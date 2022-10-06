Read full article on original website
Emmerdale’s Elizabeth Estensen's life since leaving soap and private marriage away from Diane Sugden
Diane Sugden will always be remembered as Emmerdale’s lady lady, no matter who currently holds the position at The Woolpack. Between surviving a helicopter crash that took her sister Val’s life, battling cancer and the end of her two marriages to Rodney Blackstock and Jack Sugden, she has seen it all.
Brendan O'Carroll was on 'edge of a breakdown' after suffering major financial loss
Brendan O'Carroll was on the 'edge of a breakdown' after suffering major financial losses before finding fame with Mrs Brown's Boys. The Dubliner is now one of Ireland's best loved comedians and plays the role of matriarch Agnes Brown in the hugely popular BBC and RTE comedy. And while Brendan...
Tragic Jessica Gallagher was visiting boyfriend when she was killed in Creeslough as family speak out
Jessica's Gallagher's aunt Dolores has said that her grieving family took Jessica's remains home "in the moonlight" yesterday. The 24-year-old fashion designer will be the first victim of the Creeslough explosion to be laid to rest following a funeral mass today. She was visiting her boyfriend when the tragedy occurred...
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's mother is numb following tragic death of daughter in Creeslough
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's uncle has opened up about the tragic death of his niece. The five-year-old primary school pupil and her father Robert Garwe were killed in the explosion Applegreen filling station in the town of Creeslough in County Donegal last Friday afternoon. Killian said that his sister, the...
Coronation Street Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain, 20, engaged to 19-year-old girlfriend Mollie
Coronation Street's Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain is engaged to his 19-year-old girlfriend Mollie Lockwood after two years together. The TV star actually popped the question to his belle this time last year, but they have kept the news private until now. The 20-year-old proposed on a romantic date night...
Cork woman felt like she lost part of herself after going into menopause aged 27
Cork woman Jess Ní Mhaoláin was just 27 years old when she went into menopause. Jess had always had trouble with her periods – as a teenager, she would miss days of school because of the “debilitating” pain. “The first time I remember being in...
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
Fair City star Adam Weafer's career, Corrie role, love life and future plans after Cian Howley murder
Adam Weafer has become a very recognisable face on Irish TV in recent years. People fondly remember Adam as David Hennessy in Virgin Media drama Red Rock, where he starred alongside the likes of Denise McCormack and Patrick Ryan. Most recently, he entertained soap fans on Fair City, playing the...
Bono lifts lid on 40-year marriage to wife Ali Hewson in rare interview
Bono has lifted the lid on his 40-year marriage to wife Ali Hewson, saying that they share a "special bond". The U2 frontman married Ali back in 1982 and together they share four children, Jordan (33), Eve (31), Elijah (23) and John (21). Bono usually doesn't speak about his family...
Creeslough victim Jessica Gallagher remembered as 'the jewel of her family' as funeral takes place
A priest told mourners and the family of Jessica Gallagher that while their pain cannot be taken away, "we want to walk with you". Fashion designer Jessica tragically died in the explosion at Applegreen in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday. She was the first of ten victims to be laid to...
Fair City's Adam Weafer hints at who killed character of Cian Howley as he shares sadness
Fair City actor Adam Weafer has teased who killed his character of Cian Howley in explosive scenes over the weekend. The heartthrob turned villain made a lot of enemies since arriving in Carrigstown after fighting with his ex-girlfriend Dearbhla Dillon and her family and getting involved with the controversial development project.
RTE's Marty Whelan steps out with daughter Jessica ahead of her winter wedding
Marty Whelan stepped out with his daughter Jessica on the red carpet ahead of her winter wedding. The Marty in the Morning presenter attended the opening night of iconic musical My Fair Lady at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre, which runs until the 30th October. A host of well known...
Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star, dies age 96
Angela Lansbury, famed actress best known for her starring roles as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote and the teapot in Beauty and the Beast, has died at age 96. The Irish-British icon passed away in her sleep at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just five days short of her 97th birthday, according to a statement released by her family.
Emmerdale village torn apart as Amelia gives birth alone during killer storm
Emmerdale village is set to be torn apart as the show’s 50th anniversary special airs this Sunday. It puts the wheels in motion for several major storylines to hit their climax as Amelia gives birth alone in a barn and Al and Chas’ affair could be revealed. The...
Ryan Tubridy apologises to RTÉ fans after cursing live on air
Ryan Tubridy was forced to apologise to his listeners after he cursed live on air this morning. The RTÉ presenter was very passionate as he spoke about reading false information on the internet. He told his fans not to use Wikipedia as primary source of information. After his outburst,...
Paws For Thought: Broadcaster Keith Walsh opens up about becoming a dog person with Bichon Frise Charlie
We got him around Christmas eight years ago. We weren’t necessarily looking for a dog, but friends of ours had a litter of Bichon Frises. Kids get the better of you - it was three against one, my wife and our two kids - and they all wanted a dog. Charlie was born, and the kids went to visit them and he was the cutest of the dogs.
Fair City fans work out who killed Cian Howley and it's not Zak Dillon
Fair City viewers think they have figured out who killed Cian Howley in last night's dramatic twist. The local heartthrob turned villain has made a lot of enemies since arriving in Carrigstown, so they list of potential murders is pretty long. Cian, who is played by actor Adam Weafer, was...
Kerry mother given surprise makeover by team of experts at RSVP Roadshow
It’s not every day you leave the house for a night out with your sister and return home a new woman. Mags Hearne from Killorglin bagged herself a complete makeover at the RSVP Roadshow in Killarney Oaks, Kerry, recently. Hosts Maura Derrane and James Patrice pulled the mum-of-one from...
Fair CIty's Joan breaks down after finding out her son Cian died as suspects are lined up
DI McCabe broke the news of Cian Howley’s death to his mother Joan on Fair City. When he was called in for questing in the Garda station Zak refused to answer any of McCabe’s questions without his solicitor Sheila present. Tommy Dillon, played by Geoff Minogue, told Sheila...
Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle misses Faith’s death as affair comes to a head
It’s time to say goodbye as Faith Dingle takes her final breath surrounded by her family. However, there is one noticeable exception as Chas enjoys some alone time with Al as their affair continues. The pair are making plans about their future together when he switches her phone off...
