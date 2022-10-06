ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Irish#Rte
rsvplive.ie

Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star, dies age 96

Angela Lansbury, famed actress best known for her starring roles as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote and the teapot in Beauty and the Beast, has died at age 96. The Irish-British icon passed away in her sleep at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just five days short of her 97th birthday, according to a statement released by her family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rsvplive.ie

Ryan Tubridy apologises to RTÉ fans after cursing live on air

Ryan Tubridy was forced to apologise to his listeners after he cursed live on air this morning. The RTÉ presenter was very passionate as he spoke about reading false information on the internet. He told his fans not to use Wikipedia as primary source of information. After his outburst,...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City fans work out who killed Cian Howley and it's not Zak Dillon

Fair City viewers think they have figured out who killed Cian Howley in last night's dramatic twist. The local heartthrob turned villain has made a lot of enemies since arriving in Carrigstown, so they list of potential murders is pretty long. Cian, who is played by actor Adam Weafer, was...
