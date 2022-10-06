Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected to occur. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and Dot Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this morning and continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south. Snow will taper off north of the Alaska Highway, with Chicken expecting 4 inches, and Eagle expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 20 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Central and southern San Luis Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Residents should pull possessions well off the beach. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High surf and coastal erosion expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant coastal erosion is expected due to waves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 3 feet above the normal high tide. West winds of 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow waves onshore causing high surf and significant erosion. The worst conditions are expected to be tonight through Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon and continue into Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow will be east of Dry Creek.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 01:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-14 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance embedded within the monsoon trough to the northwest of the Marianas. Model trends indicate rainfall amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Thursday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any lingering light showers into the afternoon will be capable of briefly enhancing wind gusts.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY At 957 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Wiederkehr Village, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Altus... Wiederkehr Village This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 38 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clarke and southeastern Lauderdale Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Snell, or 15 miles northeast of Quitman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Snell around 950 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch for this afternoon is no longer in effect. * TIMING... 1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today. Thursday, northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon, and 17 to 22 percent Thursday. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s today, and the upper 60s Thursday.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Boston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Boston... Red Star HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if planning travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and Central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the second Wind Advisory Thursday, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around. Driving will be difficult. Working on elevated structures such as rooftops will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:22 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/10 AM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 12/11 PM 6.2 0.4 0.7 N/A None 13/11 AM 6.8 1.0 0.5 N/A None 13/11 PM 5.7 -0.1 0.5 N/A None 14/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None 15/12 AM 5.2 -0.6 0.3 N/A None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Southern Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Southern Johnson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Newton and Johnson Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 945 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boston to 7 miles north of Ozark. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Dillen Woodland... Devils Knob Walnut... Holman Rosetta... Oak Grove in Johnson County Catalpa... Fort Douglas Yale... Lutherville Crossroad... Fallsville Swain... Haw Creek Falls Campground Oark... Hunt Nail... Wolf Pen Campground MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster Areas of Dense Fog through this morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will persist through 9 AM this morning across portions of eastern New York and adjacent western New England. Visibilities could drop to under one half of a mile at times, especially within river valleys. Motorists are urged to use extra caution while driving this morning, allowing for increased distance between vehicles and should use low beam headlights when encountering these areas of fog. The fog should gradually dissipate between 9 and 11 AM this morning.
