Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Tuesday Through Thursday Snow and Blowing Snow With Low Visibility Tuesday Through Wednesday West winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing over a very long fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Western Arctic Coast from Tuesday through Thursday. Sea levels could rise several feet above the high tide line. Wind driven waves will crash high up the beach. These conditions will lead to siginifcant erosion and possibly minor flooding along the Arctic Coast from Point Barrow West from Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will become widespread on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday. The snow will combine with winds of 25 to 40 mph to cause low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected to occur. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and Dot Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this morning and continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south. Snow will taper off north of the Alaska Highway, with Chicken expecting 4 inches, and Eagle expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 20 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Residents should pull possessions well off the beach. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High surf and coastal erosion expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant coastal erosion is expected due to waves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 3 feet above the normal high tide. West winds of 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow waves onshore causing high surf and significant erosion. The worst conditions are expected to be tonight through Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any lingering light showers into the afternoon will be capable of briefly enhancing wind gusts.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:22 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/10 AM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 12/11 PM 6.2 0.4 0.7 N/A None 13/11 AM 6.8 1.0 0.5 N/A None 13/11 PM 5.7 -0.1 0.5 N/A None 14/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None 15/12 AM 5.2 -0.6 0.3 N/A None
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern San Luis Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon and continue into Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow will be east of Dry Creek.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 07:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due to the lightning. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lightning possible. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Isolated thunderstorms could bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at the beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms will move from southeast to northwest across the area through 1100 AM.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any lingering light showers into the afternoon will be capable of briefly enhancing wind gusts.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to around 30 to 35 percent with northwesterly winds gusting to around 35 mph across west central Minnesota. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 07:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog are occuring this morning. The fog will thin lat this morning.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 910 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Farmington... Elkins Johnson... Goshen Tuttle... Mayfield Wheeler... Sonora This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch for this afternoon is no longer in effect. * TIMING... 1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today. Thursday, northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon, and 17 to 22 percent Thursday. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s today, and the upper 60s Thursday.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 910 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Farmington... Elkins Johnson... Goshen Tuttle... Mayfield Wheeler... Sonora This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0