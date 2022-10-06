Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected to occur. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and Dot Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this morning and continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south. Snow will taper off north of the Alaska Highway, with Chicken expecting 4 inches, and Eagle expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 20 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO