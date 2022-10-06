ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester Council passes Police Accountability Board legislation

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Foqgr_0iO4amPA00

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met and voted unanimously to approve legislation creating a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee. District 4 Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said now the important work begins, to fill those committees.

“The most important part of the meeting was the passing of legislation that we had for the Police Accountability Board. I’m so glad that we have finally passed that and we can start building our committees so we can put the system in place,” said Pfeffer.

Comments / 2

Related
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
809
Followers
623
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy