Dorchester Council passes Police Accountability Board legislation

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met and voted unanimously to approve legislation creating a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee. District 4 Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said now the important work begins, to fill those committees.

“The most important part of the meeting was the passing of legislation that we had for the Police Accountability Board. I’m so glad that we have finally passed that and we can start building our committees so we can put the system in place,” said Pfeffer.