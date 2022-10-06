Read full article on original website
A Day To Honor Native American Tribes
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today...
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah
FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N’ Save.
Water Main Break, School Cancelled
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – An Appleton elementary school will be closed today (Tuesday) due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before...
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
FDL Cops Find A Stolen Gun, Drugs During A Reckless Driving Stop
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A stolen gun, meth and other drugs were found in a vehicle driven by a Milwaukee teen in Fond du Lac. It all started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 1st Street and S. Military Road.
Early Morning Fire Displaces Two From Their Home
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced from their home after an early morning fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. (Monday). Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. The fire eventually...
Cops Injured In Domestic Abuse Suspect Pursuit
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A pursuit in Fond du Lac ended with an arrest and the seizure of drugs. Around 3:30 Monday afternoon, police received a call for a possible domestic abuse incident where the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, with the suspect as the driver.
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
