wearegreenbay.com
Busy road in De Pere closed for emergency bridge repair, expect delays
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling in the City of De Pere, plan accordingly as one of the busiest roads will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Main Avenue (STH 32) will be closed between 8th Street and Fort Howard Avenue due to an emergency repair of the Canadian National Railroad Bridge.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay street closure notice for North 3rd Avenue
You will have to find another way to get from downtown Sturgeon Bay to Bay Shore Drive for the next few days. Starting at 7 am on Wednesday, North Third Avenue between Georgia Street and Florida Street will be closed for construction through Friday. Brian Spetz, Engineering Technician for the City of Sturgeon Bay, says a contractor will be installing water and sewer laterals for the new building being erected for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. Motorists are being advised to avoid the street, which will be open for local traffic only. North Third Avenue will fully reopen after the workday on Friday.
WNCY
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
waupacanow.com
U-Haul moving into old K-Mart
U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
WBAY Green Bay
Meals collected for crews at Menominee plant fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Crews remain on the scene of the Menominee, Mich., plant fire that started Thursday night. Authorities say the fire is contained but still burning in portions of the warehouse on the Resolute Forest Products property. Crews are still spraying down those hot spots. A member of...
doorcountydailynews.com
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor
A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
WBAY Green Bay
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 a.m., crews were called to the the scene in the town of Angelica. Firefighters were able to...
WNCY
Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah
FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N’ Save.
wxerfm.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Authorities Give Update On Menominee Warehouse Fire
EPA continues to work with city, state and federal officials to assist the Menominee, Michigan warehouse fire. EPA continues to provide air monitoring and air sampling at the site and in the surrounding communities. EPA also continues to assist EGLE and WDNR on surface water sampling potential run-off from the incident site to the Menominee wastewater treatment plant and adjacent Menominee River.
spmetrowire.com
Neighbor’s garbage burn triggers Metro Fire call
Metro Fire crews were called to the downtown Hi-Rise on Sunday night after residents reported the smell of smoke.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac recovered a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials following a vehicle pursuit in the city Sunday afternoon. Four people were arrested including the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy driving the suspect vehicle, and a 20-year-old male, 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old boy all from Fond du Lac. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a police squad car. Police and Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to box in the suspect vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody with the adults taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and the juveniles to the Secure Detention facility. The suspect vehicle was initially pursued for reckless driving.
WNCY
Shelter In Place Order Lifted
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.
WNCY
Green Bay School District Officials Present $373 Million Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The largest school district in Northeast Wisconsin is grappling with budget challenges ahead of a referendum vote this November. The Green Bay Area Public School District presented a $373 million budget during a meeting on Monday. The biggest change? They’ve cut the equivalent of...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
