Green Bay, WI

WNCY

A Day To Honor Native American Tribes

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today...
MADISON, WI
WNCY

A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Northwoods Fall Colors On Full Display For You

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A celebration of the season is happening across the region, and in Marinette County, the annual Fall Color Tour is underway. “Fall is just a beautiful time to be outdoors. We have a lot of hardwoods that are changing. A lot of our pine take on a little bit different color also,” said Jennifer Short, Marinette County Development and Tourism Director.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah

FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N’ Save.
NEENAH, WI
WNCY

Shelter In Place Order Lifted

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.
MENOMINEE, MI
WNCY

Water Main Break, School Cancelled

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – An Appleton elementary school will be closed today (Tuesday) due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Road Project Officially Wraps Up

VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WNCY

Taxpayers Association Files Appeal

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Manitowoc Police Investigating Child Death

MANITOWOC, WI (WLUK) — Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of a child. The death happened last week, but no other details – including to age of the child – are being released, Asst. Chief Jason Freiboth said. No arrests have been made.
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
MANITOWOC, WI

