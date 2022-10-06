Read full article on original website
Related
WNCY
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
WNCY
Northwoods Fall Colors On Full Display For You
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A celebration of the season is happening across the region, and in Marinette County, the annual Fall Color Tour is underway. “Fall is just a beautiful time to be outdoors. We have a lot of hardwoods that are changing. A lot of our pine take on a little bit different color also,” said Jennifer Short, Marinette County Development and Tourism Director.
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
WNCY
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Shelter In Place Order Lifted
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.
WNCY
Green Bay School District Officials Present $373 Million Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The largest school district in Northeast Wisconsin is grappling with budget challenges ahead of a referendum vote this November. The Green Bay Area Public School District presented a $373 million budget during a meeting on Monday. The biggest change? They’ve cut the equivalent of...
WNCY
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
WNCY
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
Comments / 0