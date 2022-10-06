Read full article on original website
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable.cCoach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
Bills' Tyler Bass: Has kick blocked
Bass missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers. Bass had a 49-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter, but he rallied to convert from 35 yards on the next drive. With Buffalo's offense having another big day, he got a handful more PATs to his name, bringing his season tally to 42 points, which ranks third among kickers league-wide.
