Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
CBS Sports
From Deep: Just how high can Zion Williamson and the Pelicans fly?
The New Orleans Pelicans lost five of their first six games last season, then Brandon Ingram hurt his hip and they lost their next seven. At 1-12 on Nov. 12, with Zion Williamson's status something of a mystery, it looked like they were going nowhere fast. Eleven months later, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp Tuesday
Marchessault scored a goal on seven shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board early in the second period. The 31-year-old winger had the second-best scoring total of his career in 2021-22, with 30 goals and 36 assists in 76 contests. Even if he can't replicate those point totals, he's a high-volume shooter with a physical edge who should provide solid category coverage in fantasy.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss
Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead's recovery
Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead may not be at full strength after undergoing surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. However, at the ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer said the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is progressing into ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Silent Monday night
Pacheco handled one carry for no gain and was not targeted during Monday's game versus the Raiders. Pacheco had seemingly broke through a barrier last week to the tune of 11 carries for 63 yards against the Buccaneers, but he followed that with a goose egg in production Monday on just two offensive snaps. The rookie doesn't play consistently enough to warrant lineup consideration at this point and is primarily viewed as a bench stash or dynasty league piece in a fluid Chiefs backfield.
Comments / 0