Councilman suggests looking at car take-home policy for police
Sanford City Councilman Charles Taylor wants the council to amending policies to allow police officers to take their patrol cars home.
Taylor suggested the idea at the end of Tuesday City Council meeting that was held in the afternoon to free up council and public safety workers to attend National Night Out activities.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Comments / 0