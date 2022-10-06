Harnett woman confronts, shoots home intruder

A woman who was awakened Tuesday morning by a banging noise discovered a burglar in home near Dunn trying to steal her property and her pet dog, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The woman confronted the man and told him to leave. When he did not, the woman, who was not identified, she shot him, striking him in a leg, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.