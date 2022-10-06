ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Harnett woman confronts, shoots home intruder

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago
A woman who was awakened Tuesday morning by a banging noise discovered a burglar in home near Dunn trying to steal her property and her pet dog, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The woman confronted the man and told him to leave. When he did not, the woman, who was not identified, she shot him, striking him in a leg, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

