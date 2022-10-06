In One Ear: Dirty little secret

Sept. 30 marked the 39th anniversary of Warrenton High School student Joan Leigh Hall's sudden disappearance in 1983. There has not been a single trace of the 17-year-old since that day, and this enduring mystery has haunted Warrenton ever since.

Local law enforcement interviewed family, friends and Joanie’s fellow students, to no avail, as stories started out one way, then were changed later on. You can read some official reports yourself, and reporter Chelsea Gorrow's in-depth article about the case and its many twists and turns, at bit.ly/wheresjoanie