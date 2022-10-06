ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

In One Ear: Dirty little secret

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTkZM_0iO4WsNc00

Sept. 30 marked the 39th anniversary of Warrenton High School student Joan Leigh Hall's sudden disappearance in 1983. There has not been a single trace of the 17-year-old since that day, and this enduring mystery has haunted Warrenton ever since.

Local law enforcement interviewed family, friends and Joanie’s fellow students, to no avail, as stories started out one way, then were changed later on. You can read some official reports yourself, and reporter Chelsea Gorrow's in-depth article about the case and its many twists and turns, at bit.ly/wheresjoanie

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: Graceful great blue herons

There were five along the Astoria Riverwalk last week. In the early evening hours, silent and stoic, two perched on some pilings near Pier 11, watching as a group of cormorants aired out water from beneath their wings. Great blue herons, silhouettes of the calm shore, are a common year-round...
ASTORIA, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
NEHALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
opb.org

4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Linn County

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Linn County just before 6 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People reported feeling the rumble in Portland, Salem and Bend, and as far away as Coos Bay and Longview, Washington. Did you feel it? Report it to the USGS Here. The epicenter was...
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Little Secret#Warrenton High School
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport

A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
171
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy