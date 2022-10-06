ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

It’s imperative – Lewis Hamilton demands punishment for any budget cap breaches

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeGir_0iO4Wina00

Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula One would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday.

It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.

The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.

“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka.

“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.

“There’s different numbers and different things being said here and there, so I was expecting those results to come out yesterday.

“I would like to think that if it’s been delayed it’s because it’s been taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed (bin Sulayem, FIA president) is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope.

“I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach, but I don’t know if there is so I’ll wait.”

While calling for a punishment to fit any crime, Hamilton admits he is also wary of the reputational harm the sport would suffer if an infringement were discovered.

Asked if a team breaking the budget cap would damage F1, Hamilton seemed to suggest he felt Red Bull had done so last season, replying: “For sure, because then it’ll put in question our values, the integrity of the sport.

“I remember last year as a driver, you were always asking for updates, updates, updates on things, whether it’s fuel, whatever it is.

“And I remember in Silverstone when we got our last update and I remember that was almost three tenths, I think that update, and I’m pretty certain it cost less than a million.

“But I remember after that needing more updates – but then seeing trucks… updates continuing to arrive on the other car, thinking ‘jeez, it’s going to be hard to beat them in the championship if they keep bringing updates’.

“It’s so integral to development, the development race and if we had another half a million to spend we would have been in a different position at some of the following races if we were just bought another floor which we could have easily done but that’s not the name of the game.

I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken if there was a breach, but I don't know if there is so I'll wait

“I’m grateful that our team is very strict, given the way we work and they do an amazing job. So it needs to be taken seriously as I said.”

Verstappen could retain his drivers’ championship this weekend and said he had nothing on his mind in relation to a potential penalty for his Red Bull team.

“To be honest, I’m not really busy with these kind of things,” he said.

“It’s up to the teams and with the FIA and I just need to focus on the driving. There’s not much more to say on that. I guess we’ll find out on Monday.”

Other drivers backed up Hamilton’s opinion, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc adding: “Speaking about ourselves of course if we have more to spend you will go faster on track.

“So if there’s any team found guilty of that they should be punished. Then what’s the punishment? I’m not the one to decide, but for sure it should be punished.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell believes the findings should prove “straightforward” as he echoed the sentiments of his compatriot.

“I trust in Mohammed and the FIA to bring an appropriate punishment for anyone who’s found guilty of the charges accused,” said Russell.

“It should be quite straightforward and you’d expect that the amount that’s gone over should be the amount that’s taken off for next year’s budget, and probably a bit more on top of that, as a punishment. But let’s wait and see.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Mini-strokes: How to spot the signs even when you think you’re fit and well

Although strokes are more likely as you grow older, they can happen at any age – as former Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain recently discovered. The 35-year-old soap star, who played Tommy Duckworth in Corrie, recently had a mini-stroke (also known as a transient ischaemic attack or TIA). In an Instagram post he wrote: “After waking up unable to speak properly or read aloud, I went to hospital with a suspected mini stroke…”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Red Bull#The Singapore Grand Prix#Japanese
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told. Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer. The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.
POLITICS
newschain

Man Utd’s Marc Skinner vows to help protect players from abuse in women’s game

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has acknowledged the UK is not immune to abuse in women’s football and vowed to help protect players in the English game. Last week, US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reform after an independent investigation found abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
WORLD
newschain

Kevin Spacey accuser denies he ‘steered away from specificity’ with claims

Anthony Rapp has denied telling the writer of an article in which he accused Kevin Spacey of an “unwanted sexual advance” to “steer away from specificity”. The actor said the alleged incident has been “the most traumatic single event” of his life – as he sought to clarify aspects of a fierce cross-examination he faced from Mr Spacey’s legal team on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy