Local ham radio club receives grant

The Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club recently received a $12,000 grant from the American Radio Relay League Foundation, a national ham radio organization, for installation of an advanced two-way High frequency radio station to help with emergency communications and high frequency radio education in the greater Clatsop County area.

High frequency radios need no infrastructure, and can pass urgent messages at distances of hundreds to thousands of miles. Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club operates a microwave network which will allow remote access to the new radio from various locations in the county. It can also be operated directly from the site, if needed. The radio station will be installed on Wickiup Ridge.