silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
silverscreenandroll.com
Should Anthony Davis start at center?
Although the Lakers are only days away from the official start to their new season, there are still questions surrounding the team before they finally tip off. Chief among those curiosities rests on what the club’s finalized starting lineup looks like, and specifically, what Darvin Ham opts to do relating to the center position.
silverscreenandroll.com
Draymond Green reportedly wants to be a Laker if he has to leave Golden State
On the heels of an NBA title in June, the Warriors have had a training camp so tumultuous that it should draw comparisons to the Kobe-Shaq Lakers. Insults and fists have flown with Draymond Green being the primary guilty party after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. The fallout...
silverscreenandroll.com
Troy Brown Jr. (back) ruled out for rest of preseason, season opener vs. Warriors
As the Los Angeles Lakers go through training camp, they have spent the entire time missing a player who was expected to be a key member of their wing rotation: free agency addition Troy Brown Jr. According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers may have to get...
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder says Darvin Ham was the main reason he returned to the Lakers
Dennis Schröder’s return to Los Angeles this offseason was hardly one akin to the Prodigal Son. Although his last tenure was largely a positive one on the court, his departure was awkward to say the least. Ultimately, though, the two sides were able to put aside any lingering...
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder wants to ‘make it right’ with the Lakers in his second stint
Dennis Schröder’s first year with the Lakers started off with a bang but ended with quite the whimper. After a 21-6 start had the Lakers and their fans eyeing a repeat, with Schröder at the helm of one of the league’s most devastating five-man units, things took a turn around Valentine’s Day with Anthony Davis’ injury. Schröder elected to wait for unrestricted free agency instead of negotiating an extension with the Lakers and then had two separate stints in the health and safety protocols that accelerated his decline towards the end of the season. It all cratered with a first-round loss to the Suns, when Schröder was ineffectual, and even scoreless in Game 5, as the Lakers lost the last three games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis starting at center is ‘under heavy consideration’
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers secured their first win of this preseason against the Warriors, with the victory also serving as their first preseason win since December 2020. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley rested during the game; however, Anthony Davis did play while starting at the center position.
