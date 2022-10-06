Dennis Schröder’s first year with the Lakers started off with a bang but ended with quite the whimper. After a 21-6 start had the Lakers and their fans eyeing a repeat, with Schröder at the helm of one of the league’s most devastating five-man units, things took a turn around Valentine’s Day with Anthony Davis’ injury. Schröder elected to wait for unrestricted free agency instead of negotiating an extension with the Lakers and then had two separate stints in the health and safety protocols that accelerated his decline towards the end of the season. It all cratered with a first-round loss to the Suns, when Schröder was ineffectual, and even scoreless in Game 5, as the Lakers lost the last three games.

