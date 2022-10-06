ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Should Anthony Davis start at center?

Although the Lakers are only days away from the official start to their new season, there are still questions surrounding the team before they finally tip off. Chief among those curiosities rests on what the club’s finalized starting lineup looks like, and specifically, what Darvin Ham opts to do relating to the center position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Local
California Sports
silverscreenandroll.com

Dennis Schröder wants to ‘make it right’ with the Lakers in his second stint

Dennis Schröder’s first year with the Lakers started off with a bang but ended with quite the whimper. After a 21-6 start had the Lakers and their fans eyeing a repeat, with Schröder at the helm of one of the league’s most devastating five-man units, things took a turn around Valentine’s Day with Anthony Davis’ injury. Schröder elected to wait for unrestricted free agency instead of negotiating an extension with the Lakers and then had two separate stints in the health and safety protocols that accelerated his decline towards the end of the season. It all cratered with a first-round loss to the Suns, when Schröder was ineffectual, and even scoreless in Game 5, as the Lakers lost the last three games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy