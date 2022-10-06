Read full article on original website
Rangers v Liverpool: Champions League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Will the hosts heap more pressure on Jürgen Klopp’s under-pressure Reds? Join Scott Murray
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will bank the points in one of the Champions League’s tightest groups? Join Gregg Bakowski
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
Mark Allen opens up on declaring himself bankrupt
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has spoken frankly about the reasons which led him to declare himself bankrupt. The 36-year-old says he hopes the worst of his personal and financial problems are now behind him but concedes that he made "some wrong moves" in the past. "I just overspent in every...
