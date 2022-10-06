In One Ear: Run, Cassie, run

The Oregon State University Newsroom had quite an announcement recently: The university's College of Engineering bipedal robot, Cassie, set the 100-meter record for the fastest sprint by a bipedal robot at 24.7 seconds, achieving a Guinness World Record. She started out from a standing position, and wound up that way, as well, with no falls.

Cassie also ran a 5K on the college campus, untethered and on a single battery charge, in 2021. She's the "first bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain," the press release says. She has bendable knees, but has no cameras or external sensors. Most disconcertingly, she also has no head.