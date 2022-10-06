In One Ear: Meeting Merete

While perusing Facebook last week, out of the blue, a message from someone named Merete Hortman (pictured) popped into the Ear's screen: "Hallo from Norway," she wrote. "Your cousin, Jane Rice, is trying to contact me today, and I tried to call her back, but no answer. Is she OK?"

Totally mystified, the Ear had to wonder what was going on, not knowing a single soul in Norway, not to mention Jane died over a year ago, in California, at the ripe old age of 96.