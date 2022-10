Allie Gardner was visiting Manzanita beach with her 8-year-old son, Miles, when, to her horror, she lost her engagement ring in the sand, KGW.com reports.

Heartbroken, she and Miles dug around the site to no avail, and finally had to head back home to Portland. Even so, "I just had this feeling that I couldn't let it go that it was at the beach," Gardner recalled. "I knew it was there."