No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels look to stay undefeated at Vanderbilt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
No. 9 Mississippi (5-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Ole Miss by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 54-40-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ninth-ranked Ole Miss is one of only four SEC teams still undefeated trying to keep pace with Alabama in the Western Division. This is the first of three league road games for the Rebels before they host Alabama on Nov. 12. Vanderbilt finally is home for the first time in 28 days. The Commodores are coming off an open date after being routed by Alabama. The Commodores then hit the road again to visit No. 2 Georgia and then Missouri.

KEY FACTOR

Vanderbilt has the SEC’s longest active streak with at least one takeaway at 14 straight games, which is the fourth-longest in the Bowl Subdivision. Ole Miss has fumbled 12 times this season, losing only three. The Rebels also have been intercepted four times through their strong start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss: RB Quinshon Judkins. He has helped power the nation’s No. 4 running game, along with TCU transfer Zach Evans. Judkins leads all freshmen and ranks 12th nationally in rushing with 107.0 rushing yards per game. His six rushing touchdown is the most in a season by any SEC freshman since 2019. Judkins’ 535 yards is the most by any Ole Miss freshman in his first five games in records dating back to 1976.

Vanderbilt: QB AJ Swann. The freshman who has taken over as the starter is one of six players in their first season with at least 50 pass attempts this season. Swann has thrown the most TD passes with six and is the only one of that group without an interception.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ole Miss has won three straight and is 7-3 in the last 10 games in this series. Vanderbit is 5-4 in the last nine games in Nashville. ... Ole Miss hasn’t had a 5-0 start where it didn’t have to vacate any wins since 1962. ... Ole Miss has had a 100-yard rusher in five straight games for the first time since 1999. ... Ole Miss has blocked three kicks (two punts and an extra point), already the most by a Rebel team since 2015. ... Lane Kiffin has reached 20 wins in his first 28 games, the fastest any Ole Miss coach has managed since Johnny Vaught started 20-7-1 from 1947-49. ... This is Vanderbilt’s second straight game against a top 10 opponent for the first time since 1995. ... Vanderbilt has scored on all 17 trips inside an opponent’s 20, scoring TDs on 15 trips. The Commodores are one of five FBS teams to score on each red zone chance with at least 15 opportunities.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

