Oakland, CA

Rally in Oakland urges community to get involved in wake of rising violence

By Katie Nielsen
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

OAKLAND – Community members in Oakland gathered Wednesday night to rally against the ongoing gun violence in the city, just one day after the city recorded its 101st homicide of the year .

Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland helped to organize the community rally at a local painting shop to pray for peace and promote unity.

"That's why I think it's so important for the churches to come out of those 4 walls, and get out here in the street, get out here in the community and work together so we can abate these problems," said Bishop Bob Jackson, the pastor at Acts Full Gospel.

The other goal was to encourage everyone to get involved in local politics. It's something church member Silvia Johnson has never done - until now.

"I'm interested in us getting rid of this crime. There's too many killings," Johnson told KPIX 5.

The shooting at Rudsdale High School in Oakland last week was the breaking point for longtime resident and former OUSD employee Angelica Alejandre.

"As a mother, as a grandmother, as a member of the community, it's really not OK and we need to do something and we want to see a change, and we want to see it now," Alejandre said.

While the church is not endorsing any political candidates, Bishop Jackson is using the power of the pulpit to encourage people to vote.

"We have to become involved, and we have to make sure we vet the people who are running for offices to make very sure that their principles and standards and what they stand for is in conjunction with what we stand for," he said.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8. The last day to register to vote in the upcoming election is Monday, October 24.

arty lange
6d ago

Get involved? What ya gonna say to the guys who have no respect for human life or laws? Stopppitttt!!! And behave yourselves!!! Ya gonna end up another libby number

