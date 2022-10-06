Read full article on original website
seabee
6d ago
Kids get to walk out of class with no repercussions? Then kids will walk out of class. I just don’t believe they were protesting because David and George couldn’t play on the girls tennis team
16
a_new_perspective
6d ago
So as a person with no children, Im paying taxes for someone elses child to boycot the services that I my taxes go towards?
14
Carmen
5d ago
Protect WOMEN’S rights! No PRETEND girls on WOMEN’S sports teams or restroom/ locker room. WOMEN have the right to exist! You cannot erase us! Men still BULLYING women!
8
