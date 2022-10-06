Read full article on original website
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Candidate statement for Barbara Dunsheath running for re-election for trustee for North Orange County CCD Area 1
Barbara Dunsheath: Proven Leadership – Passionate Supporter of Community Colleges History Professor. Doctorate – Educational Leadership, specialization community colleges. NOCCCD Board of Trustees (President 2021, 2016, 2011). California Community College League Trustee Board. Distance Education and Technology Advisory Committee, Chancellor’s Office. Commissioner, Accreditation Commission Community and Junior Colleges....
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Housing Element Certified, Renew Newport Launches Oct. 15
With the City’s General Plan Housing Element now certified by the state of California (see article below), the City Council will turn its attention next week to the Circulation Element. A Council study session on the topic will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 1658 has been signed by the Governor. AB 1658 encourages local authorities to develop an oil spill response plan that is consistent with both state and federal oil spill plans. Currently there is no statue that encourage local authorities to develop an oil contingency plan, only requirements on a state and federal level.
Free health fair at the Delhi Center set for Nov. 20
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH) at UCLA will be organizing a FREE Health Fair that will take place on Sunday, November 20th from 10:30AM to 2:30PM at the Delhi Center. There will be free health services offered such as flu shots, vision, glucose screenings, dental screenings, and much more. All health services will be free and open to the public!
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
40th Anniversary of America’s “best-loved” holiday classic The Long Beach Nutcracker
The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 40th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances from December 16 -18, & 22-23, 2022. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest...
Council Passes on Seeking Ordinance to Protect Ocean Views
Cypress Police Department awarded $81,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Cypress Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Mayor Paulo Morales said. “Our intent is...
City of Lakewood to hold public discussion on race, equity, diversity and inclusion on Thursday, October 20
A key part of the City of Lakewood’s ongoing Community Dialogue on race, equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) is a regular discussion with Lakewood residents to hear their thoughts and suggestions on ways to build on all the good in Lakewood and make the community the safest, most welcoming place it can be, for everyone.
Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022
An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On October 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 14th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.
