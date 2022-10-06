ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center

In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Candidate statement for Barbara Dunsheath running for re-election for trustee for North Orange County CCD Area 1

Barbara Dunsheath: Proven Leadership – Passionate Supporter of Community Colleges History Professor. Doctorate – Educational Leadership, specialization community colleges. NOCCCD Board of Trustees (President 2021, 2016, 2011). California Community College League Trustee Board. Distance Education and Technology Advisory Committee, Chancellor’s Office. Commissioner, Accreditation Commission Community and Junior Colleges....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach

“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents

Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 1658 has been signed by the Governor. AB 1658 encourages local authorities to develop an oil spill response plan that is consistent with both state and federal oil spill plans. Currently there is no statue that encourage local authorities to develop an oil contingency plan, only requirements on a state and federal level.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Free health fair at the Delhi Center set for Nov. 20

Vietnamese Community Health (VCH) at UCLA will be organizing a FREE Health Fair that will take place on Sunday, November 20th from 10:30AM to 2:30PM at the Delhi Center. There will be free health services offered such as flu shots, vision, glucose screenings, dental screenings, and much more. All health services will be free and open to the public!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft

A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus

A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Council Passes on Seeking Ordinance to Protect Ocean Views

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022

An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On October 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 14th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.
EL SEGUNDO, CA

