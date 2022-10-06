Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.
Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.
Claim HARMON15 (offer active 10/4/2022-10/9/2022) here. (http://yhoo.it/dfs)Rewards Program terms apply.
03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week
08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice
10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires
12:05 Gabe Davis
13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run
15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs
24:15 Allen Robinson
26:50 Breece Hall
28:15 Geno Smith
32:40 Falcons offense
37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens
42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson
44:45 Rams offense
51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts
Comments / 0