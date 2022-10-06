Read full article on original website
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
Former OSN, Warner Bros Discovery Execs Launch Mena-Focused Rise Studios
Industry veterans Emad Morcos, former OSN Chief Content and Commercial Officer; Amanda Turnbull, who was previously General Manager at Warner Bros Discovery Middle East, Africa and Turkey; and Amel Farag, former Head of Content Commercial Strategy at OSN have joined forces to launch Rise Studios. The entertainment company will build a diverse and collaborative ecosystem to create content across all formats by talent based across the Middle East and North Africa. With knowledge fueled by data-driven insights and commercial expertise, the company will develop content for movie chains, streaming platforms, free-to-air television, digital and social media channels. The execs have already started...
Hulu’s ‘Hardy Boys’ to End After Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Hardy Boys” has started production on its final chapter, Variety can reveal. The live-action Canadian children’s series, from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions, is ending after three seasons. Filming on the final eight, hour-long episodes is underway in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada. The story...
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now and Then’ Heads APSA Award Nominations
Kamila Andini’s “Before Now and Then” (aka “Nana”) topped the nominations for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, with nods in four categories including best film and best director. The film, about a gentlewoman’s memories of escaping from a Communist purge, narrowly headed three films with...
