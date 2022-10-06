Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
Curve DAO Votes To Enable Permissionless Rewards
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that is DeFi’s third-largest protocol with $6B locked in its smart contracts, has concluded a governance vote to allow any project to add token rewards to its factory-deployed gauges. This means that projects that wish to incentivize Curve liquidity pools with their native...
thedefiant.io
🌊 Lido Floods Layer 2s with Staked ETH After Launching Incentives Program
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 👀 Defiant Premium Story for Paid Subscribers (📜Scroll to the end!) 🎙️Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay. DeFi Explainers. What Is Aurora?. Elsewhere.
thedefiant.io
What Is Aurora?
More than half the traffic in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem runs is on Ethereum. This includes lending dApps, exchanges, blockchain games, and NFT marketplaces. So, how does a competitive blockchain challenge such a powerful first-mover advantage?. The answer may be creating a Layer 2 network on top of the...
thedefiant.io
What Is a DAO?
Since the dawn of commerce, business leaders have been coping with the problem of governance. Who has the right to run a company, and under what conditions? How much influence should shareholders have over a company’s strategic direction? Or for that matter, customers? And what role should boards of directors have in making sure companies operate in ethical and productive ways?
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedefiant.io
🦄 Recap: DeFi Week of Oct. 2
This week the watchword in DeFi was innovation… Yes, it’s true, that’s long been the animating force in decentralized finance, but when everyone is freaking out in a bear market it can be hard to focus on the industry and creativity at work in the space. No worries… Our reporters returned from various precincts in DeFi with stories on the new and the promising.
Comments / 0