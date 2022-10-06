Read full article on original website
Related
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy,...
U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Ukraine responds after Russia casts blame for bridge explosion
Ukraine denies involvement in the weekend explosion on the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea and Russia, after Russian officials claim eight suspects acted on behalf of Ukraine.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0