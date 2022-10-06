ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letter: Keys to climate change: prepare, adapt

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

I believe in climate change. It always has. I have yet to find someone to explain how mankind caused the Ice Age and Great Flood. However, we should be good stewards of Mother Earth.

Thirty eight years ago, my wife and I opted to build a slightly smaller, energy efficient home. For example, the outer walls have two-by-six studs packed with insulation. The plans called for siding. We chose brick. We have Andersen casement windows, a special designed passive solar sunroom, and too many changes to list. The sunroom is unbelievably efficient providing free supplementary heat from autumn through late spring. Summer shades and a closed atrium door keep out the summer heat. Our home is total electric with no gas or oil bills.

Earlier this year, a local resident, with a smaller home, complained about his January electric bill. I would too. His January bill was more than my November, December and January bills combined.

Adaptability, preparedness, and common sense are keys to a climate of which we have little control. The classic movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” was produced in 1939. Eighty-three years ago, Dorothy’s family had the foresight to build a tornado storm shelter. Now that’s adaptability.

For thirty-eight years, my wife and I have reduced our carbon footprint while saving a substantial amount with lower electric bills. Compare that to the hypocritical climate activists. They have numerous large homes, many by the ocean, and fly in private, fuel-guzzling jets. Their actions contradict their rhetoric.

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden

Comments / 0

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
