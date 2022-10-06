Why Nauticus Robotics Shares Are Trading Higher By 96%; Here Are 67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ shares surged 102.6% to close at $21.54 on Wednesday.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares jumped 96.3% to close at $6.32 on Wednesday after the company said it was awarded a second multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for the development of an amphibious unmanned system.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares gained 93% to close at $2.76 on Wednesday. Shares of this low-float penny stock closed up about 80% on Tuesday.

Top Ships Inc. TOPS shares rose 82% to close at $9.88 after jumping 67% on Tuesday. TOP Ships recently reported a 412% surge in net income for the six months ended June 30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN climbed 72.7% to settle at $0.3320 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.

SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS rose 48.9% to close at $7.52.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN gained 47.6% to close at $12.25. Pfizer recently completed acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.

FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 41.2% to settle at $1.61.

Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG surged 34.4% to close at $0.93.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 29.2% to close at $8.86.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX surged 27.8% to settle at $0.2430.

Globus Maritime Limited GLBS jumped 26.7% to close at $1.71.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI rose 24.9% to close at $0.7450.

Value Line, Inc. VALU gained 23.8% to settle at $73.98.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ jumped 23.6% to close at $1.2850.

TuanChe Limited TC surged 22% to close at $4.94.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT gained 21.5% to close at $0.3910.

BiomX Inc. PHGE gained 19.3% to close at $0.4517.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG jumped 19.3% to close at $0.3440. Performance Shipping recently announced agreement to acquire eighth Aframax Vessel for $35 million.

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 17.5% to close at $1.21. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Hyperfine with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.5.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL jumped 17.4% to close at $0.1615. Maxim Group recently downgraded Esports Entertainment from Buy to Hold.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI jumped 17.1% to settle at $3.22. Flexible Solutions International recently announced the termination of a merger with Lygos.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST jumped 16.8% to close at $0.3401.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 16.4% to close at $0.50.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 15.9% to close at $5.75. FaZe recently issued a filing showing issuance of up to roughly 5.92 million shares of common stock, the resale of up to roughly 64 million shares of common stock and the resale of roughly 173,000 warrants.

Cingulate Inc. CING gained 15.6% to close at $1.37.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON jumped 15.5% to close at $0.3480.

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 14.3% to settle at $9.34. Immunovant recently announced pricing of a $75 million underwritten offering of common stock.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 13.8% to close at $8.16.

Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD rose 12.5% to close at $19.12.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV surged 11.5% to settle at $4.06.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST gained 11.4% to close at $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS gained 10.9% to close at $0.8540. SAB Biotherapeutics recently released new data at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY jumped 10.7% to close at $36.67. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff.

Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV rose 10.6% to close at $1.15. Vicinity Motor started deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV gained 9.7% to settle at $3.63.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN gained 9.6% to close at $7.77. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track designation to Mersana Therapeutics’ MRSN lead candidate XMT-1660 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW gained 4.2% to $82.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Losers

Bit Brother Limited BTB shares dipped 43% to close at $0.1825 on Wednesday after jumping 185% on Tuesday.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 41.6% to close at $8.47.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dipped 37% to settle at $1.38. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry traded lower as stocks pull back following recent strength. A rise in treasury yields has weighed on equities.

Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 29.5% to close at $0.70.

FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 23.5% to close at $1.53.

FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 23% to close at $0.2281 after dipping 37% on Tuesday.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dropped 19.9% to settle at $0.30.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 19.7% to close at $4.77. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 85% on Tuesday after the company and Molekule announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dipped 17.7% to close at $0.2720.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares declined 17% to close at $0.39 after jumping 62% on Tuesday. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement.

Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 15.9% to close at $1.22.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 15.6% to close at $0.2962. Troika Media Group recently posted Q4 sales of $85.40 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 13% to settle at $2.88.

Nocera, Inc. NCRA shares fell 11.5% to close at $1.47 after surging around 19% on Tuesday. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with Farmers Vending Machine.

Sotera Health Company SHC fell 11% to close at $7.15 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 10.6% to close at $2.45.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN fell 9.5% to settle at $7.28 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 9.3% to close at $261.60.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 9.3% to close at $43.75.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX dipped 9% to close at $1.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 8.6% to close at $5.97.

WW International, Inc. WW declined 8.6% to close at $4.02. Truist Securities maintained WW International with a Hold and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

Pharming Group N.V. PHAR dipped 8.2% to close at $10.70. The FDA recently accepted Pharming Group’s marketing application seeking approval for leniolisib for rare primary immunodeficiency activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in adults and adolescents.

Locafy Limited LCFY dropped 7.7% to close at $0.4982. Locafy recently announced it officially launched Brand Boost.

2U, Inc. TWOU fell 7.3% to close at $6.14.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 7.1% to close at $15.80. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.2% to close at $4.22 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.

908 Devices Inc. MASS dropped 5.9% to close at $16.91.

Immuron Limited IMRN fell 5.8% to close at $2.0250.