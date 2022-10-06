ABI Multifamily Brokers 24-Unit Wickenburg Multifamily Apartment Community for $3 Million

Read full article on original website
Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes sale of single-family rental community Cyrene at South Mountain
--- Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $35.44 million (±$492,222/per unit) Cyrene at South Mountain, at 6250 S. 15th Way, Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Curve Development. The buyer was Carlyle from Los Angeles. The newly constructed...
