ABI Multifamily Brokers 24-Unit Wickenburg Multifamily Apartment Community for $3 Million

--- Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $35.44 million (±$492,222/per unit) Cyrene at South Mountain, at 6250 S. 15th Way, Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Curve Development. The buyer was Carlyle from Los Angeles. The newly constructed...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO