ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance

While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
City
State College, PA
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Volleyball#The Nittany Lions#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Ryan Kirwan earns recognition from Big Ten

Three stars for three goals. Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius. Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10

As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy