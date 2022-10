A newly (re)reunited Pavement’s first taped set for Austin City Limits felt like a cross-generational arrival Monday at the Moody Theater. Decades-long devotees embraced and sang the band’s lyrics to each other, while young Zoomers savored a first-ever opportunity to see the band at all. In the festivity of the band’s first local touchdown in 12 years – following a few Stephen Malkmus solo visits in the intervening years – it was hard to tell whether Pavement principal enjoyed himself as much as everyone else.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO