ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming announces 2022 Student, Graduate, University, Alumni Courts

Penn State Homecoming is approaching — with 22 nominees across the Student, Graduate and Professional, University and Alumni Courts. Winners will be selected from each court on Oct. 22 during the White Out game. Student Court 2022. Anton Aluquin. Aluquin is majoring in immunology and infectious disease. Aluquin is...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Linus College
Digital Collegian

Penn State leaders release statement regarding Uncensored America speakers

University leaders released a statement regarding a recognized student organization at Penn State, Uncensored America, inviting two controversial speakers to campus. On Oct. 24 in the Thomas Building, the founder of the Proud Boys, an organization named by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group and a comedian and BlazeTV contributor, is coming to speak, the release said.
COLLEGES
Digital Collegian

Anonymous donor pledges $1 million to career services endowment for student veterans

An anonymous benefactor has pledged to donate $1 million to create a career services endowment for student veterans at Penn State, according to a release. With the donation, Penn State may "create and sustain a career counselor position dedicated to helping student veterans transition into post-college careers or graduate education," the release said.
CHARITIES
Digital Collegian

University Health Services now offering new coronavirus booster to students

Penn State University Health Services is now administering the new Moderna bivalent coronavirus booster, according to a press release. Penn State students can make an appointment through myUHS. Appointments are available in the Student Health Center in University Park campus on Thursdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy