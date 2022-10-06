Read full article on original website
Penn State Homecoming announces 2022 Student, Graduate, University, Alumni Courts
Penn State Homecoming is approaching — with 22 nominees across the Student, Graduate and Professional, University and Alumni Courts. Winners will be selected from each court on Oct. 22 during the White Out game. Student Court 2022. Anton Aluquin. Aluquin is majoring in immunology and infectious disease. Aluquin is...
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
Penn State students decide what costumes are in, out for this Halloween season
As Oct. 31 creeps up, students are left with an important question on their minds: What will their Halloween costume be?. Students like Maggie Senft said many people are doing group costumes this year. “A lot of people are doing the hippie ‘70s, but we’re gonna be a little different...
Penn State leaders release statement regarding Uncensored America speakers
University leaders released a statement regarding a recognized student organization at Penn State, Uncensored America, inviting two controversial speakers to campus. On Oct. 24 in the Thomas Building, the founder of the Proud Boys, an organization named by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group and a comedian and BlazeTV contributor, is coming to speak, the release said.
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million to career services endowment for student veterans
An anonymous benefactor has pledged to donate $1 million to create a career services endowment for student veterans at Penn State, according to a release. With the donation, Penn State may "create and sustain a career counselor position dedicated to helping student veterans transition into post-college careers or graduate education," the release said.
University Health Services now offering new coronavirus booster to students
Penn State University Health Services is now administering the new Moderna bivalent coronavirus booster, according to a press release. Penn State students can make an appointment through myUHS. Appointments are available in the Student Health Center in University Park campus on Thursdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
‘It’s old school, but new cool’ | Penn State’s Ham Radio Club brings hobbyists together for over a century
Penn State’s Amateur Radio Club has been around since 1909, making it the university’s oldest club still in operation — but its members refuse to let their organization be left behind in the now fast-paced, cell phone filled society. Colloquially known as ham radio, amateur radio uses...
