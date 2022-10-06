Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims
A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian.
Caught on video: Michigan bus drivers rescue carjacked 2-year-old baby
It began Tuesday morning, when the baby's parents stepped out of their running car to drop off another child at a bus stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
UpNorthLive.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
Michigan passengers flee Amtrak train after 19-hour trip
Two Amtrak trains scheduled to run from Michigan to Chicago dealt with several issues and delays over the weekend, which made for a 19-hour trip.
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Comments / 0