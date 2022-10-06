Read full article on original website
BBC
Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police
A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard
A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police put up tent amid Furzton home search
A police tent has been put up outside a house in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing investigation. Thames Valley Police said it was "investigating some items" after officers were called to Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night. "There is no wider risk to the local community and...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision
A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed. Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday. The...
BBC
Rochdale murder inquiry: Man found dead in house named
A man found dead in a house has been identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson. His body was found in a property on Industry Road, Rochdale, on 3 October, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The force said it was called to reports of a disturbance, before two more incidents at other...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Woman charged over Havant dog biting three-year-old
A woman has been charged after a thee-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was bitten by a Doberman dog. Hampshire police said the toddler was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after being attacked on Botley Drive, Havant, Hampshire on 8 August. Lisa Marie Garner of Botley Drive in...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Hunter Mathias death: Dad on trial charged with murdering baby son
A father has gone on trial charged with murdering his nine-week-old son at their home in Barnsley. Leon Mathias is believed to have swung his son, Hunter, by his legs or shaken him in November 2018, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. The baby died after he was taken to hospital...
BBC
Third man arrested over Tralee funeral killing released
A third man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee on 5 October has been released without charge. Mr Dooley, a father-of-seven of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died after he was attacked at the funeral at Rath Cemetery. The man...
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Murder charge after Rebecca Steer killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was struck by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, has been charged with the 22-year-old's murder...
BBC
Arrest after man involved in crash hit by car
A man has been arrested after another man, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Leicester, was hit by a car, police said. Leicestershire Police said a man, in his 60s, reported that his white Mercedes van had been involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra in Narborough Road - between the Fullhurst Avenue and Braunstone Lane junctions - just after 18:20 BST on Monday.
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
