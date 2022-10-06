Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Digital Collegian
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Penn State officials criticize student group's event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an upcoming event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Student organization Uncensored America on Oct. 24 is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By.”. University officials on Tuesday released...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10
As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Digital Collegian
‘This is everyone’s fight’ | State College community ‘defend choice’ at second annual Reproductive Justice March
Chants of “ban off our bodies,” “we won’t go back” and “our bodies, our choice” echoed down College Avenue on Saturday at the second annual Reproductive Justice March. The rally, held at 1 p.m. in front of the Allen Street Gates, was sponsored...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance
While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar announces new children's book, donations to youth football
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar has turned heads for his hot start on the field, and now, he’s beginning to spread his name off of it. Allar announced Monday that the proceeds of his children’s book, “The Men in Black,” will be donated to Medina Youth Gridiron Football in Ohio.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | No. 5 Michigan has plenty of playmakers awaiting No. 10 Penn State football
Penn State heads into its toughest matchup of the season out of its bye week with No. 5 Michigan on deck. The Wolverines, like the Nittany Lions, are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten and in the FBS as a whole. Michigan exits a 31-10...
Digital Collegian
State College’s 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival brings celebration of different backgrounds for Hispanic Heritage Month
Students and State College residents from different backgrounds participated in the celebration of Latin American cultures at the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival. The event took place on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College. Live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces all themes for its 2022-23 home games
Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign. The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse adds FOGO Reid Gills to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday. Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white. The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse. Currently...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces ABC will broadcast White Out against Minnesota
Penn State's White Out with Minnesota officially has its broadcast location. The Nittany Lions announced Monday morning via Instagram that the White Out against the Golden Gophers will be on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. This will be the blue and white's second game on ABC this season...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College’s Allen Street Pizza serves up a panoply of pizza | Review
Allen Street Pizza has opened shop to serve up a variety of menu munchies and delicious deals. With its name nodding to its location, Allen Street Pizza can be found on South Allen Street, sandwiched between Sauly Boy’s and the retailer Connections. With many pizza places populating the downtown...
State College
Centre County Officials Speak Out Against Proposed State Constitution Amendments
A trio of bipartisan Centre County elected officials on Monday voiced their opposition to a bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that could put a series of divisive state constitutional amendments related to elections and abortion on the ballot next spring. College Township Councilman and state House candidate Paul Takac...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey seeing freshman additions step up early
Penn State got off to a scorching start to its season after a pair of victories over Canisius last weekend. The team generated 12 goals over the pair of contests, and there were a lot of major contributors who made that happen. Two players who made obvious impacts were Ashton...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball moves down AVCA poll following loss to Ohio State, sweep of Illinois
After a comeback fell short against No. 6 Ohio State, Penn State rebounded with a win Sunday against Illinois, warding off a big drop in the rankings. With the AVCA top 25 released, the Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 and currently have a 14-3 overall record. Sitting...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to keep momentum going in home-and-home series with Mercyhurst
Fresh off of a clean sweep of Canisius, Penn State is looking to keep the wins rolling in. After a highly physical, up-tempo series against the visiting Golden Griffins, the Nittany Lions look to their two-game series against Mercyhurst, which will include the squad’s first away game. The Lakers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey star forward Sophia Gladieux wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After impressive performances against Iowa and Lafayette, Sophia Gladieux picked up a conference weekly award. Gladieux was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in both competitions this past weekend — with the Iowa game going into overtime, and the Lafayette game going to double-overtime.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after 2 consecutive overtime victories
Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost. Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after...
