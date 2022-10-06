ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance

While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Fbs
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Ryan Kirwan earns recognition from Big Ten

Three stars for three goals. Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius. Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.
