Louisiana State

'Katt Williams: 2023 And Me' Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
How Old Does A Kid Need To Be To Stay At Home Alone?

I know this seems like a simple question, but how old does a kid need to be to be left at home alone? I know when we were coming up, that was pretty common. If mom had to go to the store, she would leave me in charge of my siblings. She would do the same if she had to work. I grew up in a single-parent household and my mother had a couple of jobs to make ends meet.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here's Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Two Blue Bell Holiday Favorites Returning To Louisiana Stores

The Ice Cream Gods answered our cries when Blue Bell announced they're bringing back two uber-popular holiday flavors. Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark will be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Blue Bell also announced on their social media yesterday that they'll be offering mugs...
Pitmaster Reveals 'Texas Crutch' is the Key to Tender Brisket

While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

