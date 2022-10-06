Read full article on original website
California's Campaign Against Marijuana Planting Eradicates Nearly One Million Illegal Cannabis Plants in 2022
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the eradication of nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and the seizure of more than 200,000 pounds of illegally processed cannabis as part of the California Department of Justice’s annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. Since 1983, this 13-week program has eradicated more than 33 million illegal cannabis plants. Beginning this fall, this seasonal eradication program will transition into a year-round task force. The Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis (EPIC) task force will allow the California Department of Justice (DOJ) to build out its cannabis enforcement work and investigate and prosecute civil and criminal cases with a focus on environmental, economic, and labor impacts from illegal cultivation.
Cannabis Licensee Listening Sessions Provide Framework for 'Track and Trace' Improvements
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Cannabis Control:. After soliciting feedback from licensed cannabis business operators and others on the state’s cannabis tracking system during listening sessions that spanned a year, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is rolling out a slate of technical improvements, trainings, and increased functionality that will benefit licensees, local governments, and state partners and continue to support the licensed cannabis market.
