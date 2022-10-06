Read full article on original website
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
UWGB Dedicates Media Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio.
Green Bay Starbucks Employees Poised To Go Union
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay’s east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A...
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
Shelter In Place Order Lifted
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.
A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Green Bay School District Officials Present $373 Million Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The largest school district in Northeast Wisconsin is grappling with budget challenges ahead of a referendum vote this November. The Green Bay Area Public School District presented a $373 million budget during a meeting on Monday. The biggest change? They’ve cut the equivalent of...
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
